Ladies Scottish Open: Free live YouTube stream from Renaissance Golf Club

Watch our free live stream of the Ladies Scottish Open at the Renaissance Golf Club.

This week's tournament marks the first LPGA Tour event outside of the United States since golf's coronavirus-enforced shutdown in March and it's available for all to view for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Live coverage is also available on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.

Nicole Broch Larsen led a strong Danish challenge as she fired a 67 to end the first day in the outright lead.