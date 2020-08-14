Sky Sports Golf TV guide: Timings for Saturday's live triple-header
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 15/08/20 12:01am
There have been a number of changes to the TV schedule for this weekend’s golf, with another triple-header of live action to enjoy this Saturday on Sky Sports Golf.
Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry is just a shot off the lead at the Wyndham Championship, where the threat of bad weather has seen Saturday's tee times brought forward.
English duo Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are also in contention and head into the week three strokes off the pace, with the third round now being played off split tees and in threeballs to try and get as much play in as possible before storms are set to arrive.
Live coverage will now begin at the earlier time of 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with the third-round action at the Celtic Classic - due to get underway at 2.30pm - being shown via the red button.
The latest UK Swing event, where Sam Horsfield starts the day with a one-shot lead, will also be on Sky Sports Mix after the conclusion of the third round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.
The co-sanctioned ladies tournament begins as scheduled from midday until 4pm on Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, with the first two hours of coverage also on Sky Sports Golf.
SATURDAY'S TV TIMES
Wyndham Championship
1400-1900 - Live on Sky Sports Golf
Celtic Classic
Live European Tour Golf
August 15, 2020, 4:00pm
Live on
1430-1900 - Live via the red button on Sky Sports Golf
1600-1900 - Live on Sky Sports Mix
Ladies Scottish Open
Live Ladies European Tour Golf
August 15, 2020, 12:00pm
Live on
1200-1400 - Live on Sky Sports Golf
1200-1600 - Live on Sky Sports Mix and via Sky Sports YouTube channel
Watch the Wyndham Championship, Celtic Classic and Ladies Scottish Open throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports Golf!