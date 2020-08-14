Sky Sports Golf TV guide: Timings for Saturday's live triple-header

Paul Casey is three off the lead heading into the weekend at the Wyndham Championship

There have been a number of changes to the TV schedule for this weekend’s golf, with another triple-header of live action to enjoy this Saturday on Sky Sports Golf.

Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry is just a shot off the lead at the Wyndham Championship, where the threat of bad weather has seen Saturday's tee times brought forward.

English duo Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are also in contention and head into the week three strokes off the pace, with the third round now being played off split tees and in threeballs to try and get as much play in as possible before storms are set to arrive.

Fleetwood and Casey are both tied-17th after two rounds at Sedgefield Country Club

Live coverage will now begin at the earlier time of 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with the third-round action at the Celtic Classic - due to get underway at 2.30pm - being shown via the red button.

The latest UK Swing event, where Sam Horsfield starts the day with a one-shot lead, will also be on Sky Sports Mix after the conclusion of the third round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

The co-sanctioned ladies tournament begins as scheduled from midday until 4pm on Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, with the first two hours of coverage also on Sky Sports Golf.

Stacy Lewis holds a share of the halfway lead at the Ladies Scottish Open

SATURDAY'S TV TIMES

Wyndham Championship

1400-1900 - Live on Sky Sports Golf

Celtic Classic

Celtic Classic

1430-1900 - Live via the red button on Sky Sports Golf

1600-1900 - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Ladies Scottish Open

Ladies Scottish Open

1200-1400 - Live on Sky Sports Golf

1200-1600 - Live on Sky Sports Mix and via Sky Sports YouTube channel

