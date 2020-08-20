AIG Women's Open: Free live YouTube stream from Royal Troon

The women's major season gets underway this week at the AIG Women's Open, with coverage available for all four rounds via our free live stream.

The event is being held at Royal Troon for the first time in the tournament's history, with world No 2 Danielle Kang headlining a star-studded field in Scotland that contains six of the world's top 10.

Danielle Kang is looking for her third win in four weeks on the LPGA Tour

Dame Laura Davies was given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot to mark her 40th consecutive appearance at the Women's Open, while Hinako Shibuno returns as defending champion after last year's shock breakthrough victory at Woburn.

2018 Women's Open champion Georgia Hall and Rose Ladies Series winner Charley Hull are among the British contenders in action, with this week's event once again being held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Two sessions of live coverage from Royal Troon will be available for each of the first two rounds, with action from 10.30am-1.30pm and 3pm-6pm available on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Weekend coverage begins at 2pm on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel, with the final round from 1pm and also on both Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the AIG Women's Open!