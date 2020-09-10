ANA Inspiration and Swiss Ladies Open: Free live YouTube stream

The women's major golf season continues and the Ladies European Tour heads to Switzerland this week, with live coverage of both events available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open is the fourth event back on the LET since its resumption last month, with Meghan MacLaren and recent Czech Ladies Open winner Emily Kristine Pedersen among the notable names in action at Golfpark Holzhäusern.

MacLaren is a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour

All three days from Switzerland will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage from 1pm to 2pm on Sky Sports Golf for the first two days before switching to the red button until 5pm.

The final round will be shown on Saturday from midday until 4pm on Sky Sports Golf, with all three rounds also streamed - in full - on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The stream will then offer four hours of coverage from each round of the ANA Inspiration, with 17 of the world's top 25 in California for the second women's major of the year.

World No 2 Danielle Kang is the highest-ranked player involved and world No 4 Sung Hyun Park makes her first LPGA Tour appearance of the year, while 2016 champion Lydia Ko chases her first worldwide victory since 2018.

Kang has won twice since the LPGA Tour's restart in July

Coverage will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 5pm until 9pm over the first two rounds and from 7pm until 11pm over the weekend.

The two women's events are part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with more than 50 hours of tournament coverage coming up over the four days. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open and the ANA Inspiration!