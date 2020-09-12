Golf News

ANA Inspiration: Free live YouTube stream

Sky Sports YouTube channel offers live coverage from the ANA Inspiration in California.

Last Updated: 12/09/20 7:10pm

The women's major golf season continues with live coverage from the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Mel Reid is just five behind going into the weekend

The stream will then offer four hours of coverage from each round of the ANA Inspiration over the weekend, with 17 of the world's top 25 in California for the second women's major of the year.

Solheim Cup star Nelly Korda leads at the halfway stage, with former champion Lexi Thompson in contention along with England's Mel Reid.

Coverage will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 7pm until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Nelly Korda is flying high at the ANA Inspiration

The major is part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with more than 50 hours of tournament coverage coming up over the four days. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the ANA Inspiration!

