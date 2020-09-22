European Tour: Irish Open begins second UK Swing of the season

1:23 The Irish Open kicks off a second 'UK Swing' of the European Tour season, with all four events in the coming weeks live on Sky Sports. The Irish Open kicks off a second 'UK Swing' of the European Tour season, with all four events in the coming weeks live on Sky Sports.

The European Tour heads back to Britain over the coming weeks, with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open kicking off the second ‘UK Swing’ of the season.

A string of six consecutive events in England and Wales marked the European Tour's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic in July and was followed by an 'Iberian Swing' across Spain and Portugal, with this week's tournament the first of four in as many weeks across the UK.

Shane Lowry headlines the field at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, the first time he has played in Northern Ireland since winning The Open at Royal Portrush last summer, before the players head back across to the mainland for back-to-back Rolex Series events.

Lowry won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will mark the return of spectators to the European Tour, with a trial of 650 allowed for each of the final two rounds at the Renaissance Club.

Danny Willett returns to defend his BMW PGA Championship title a week later, with Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton among the other names set to feature at Wentworth.

Willett claimed a three-shot victory over Jon Rahm in last year's contest

The four-week stretch is rounded off with the inaugural Scottish Championship from October 15-18, with Fairmont St Andrews the venue for the tenth UK-based event of a condensed 2020 schedule.

Sam Horsfield was a two-time winner on the initial UK Swing, following his Hero Open victory by claiming the Celtic Classic, while Renato Paratore, Andy Sullivan, Romain Langasque and Rasmus Hojgaard the others to register victories during that stretch.

To whet your appetite for the next run of home tournaments, click on the video above to look back at the best of the initial UK Swing!

Who will impress in the second UK Swing?