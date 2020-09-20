US Open 2020: Pairings, tee times for final round at Winged Foot
By Sky Sports Golf
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 120th US Open at Winged Foot.
USA unless stated, all times BST
(a) denotes amateurs
Starting at hole 1
1300 Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1311 John Pak (a), Troy Merritt
1322 Rory Sabbatini (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn)
1333 Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1344 Cameron Smith (Aus), Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1355 Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Cantlay
1406 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Tyler Duncan
1417 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Brian Harman
1428 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)
1439 Taylor Pendrith (Can) Michael Thompson
1450 Romain Langasque (Fra), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1501 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)
1512 Adam Hadwin (Can), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1523 Matt Wallace (Eng), Rickie Fowler
1534 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1545 Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III
1556 Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore (Ita)
1607 Thomas Detry (Bel), Lanto Griffin
1618 Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson
1629 Tony Finau, Lee Westwood (Eng)
1640 Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey (Eng)
1651 Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
1702 Will Zalatoris, Adam Long
1713 Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters (Bel)
1724 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Webb Simpson
1735 Lucas Glover, Alex Noren (Swe)
1746 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1757 Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
1808 Harris English, Xander Schauffele
1819 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1830 Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff
