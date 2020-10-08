KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Free live YouTube stream from women's major

The women's major golf season continues this week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with live coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Georgia Hall and Mel Reid both arrive off the back of victories on the LPGA Tour in recent weeks, the first back-to-back English winners on the LPGA Tour since 1996, while Sophia Popov is in action after winning the AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon.

Reid is now searching for her maiden major title

A star-studded field makes the trip to Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for the third women's major of a condensed 2020 schedule, where Hannah Green returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory.

The stream will offer four hours of coverage from all four rounds of the major, running from 6pm to 10pm on the first two days and from an early time over the weekend.

The event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with more than 55 hours of tournament coverage coming up over the four days. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action.

