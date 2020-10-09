BMW PGA Championship: Third-round tee times at Wentworth
Last Updated: 09/10/20 8:05pm
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth's West Course.
Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times BST
Starting at hole 1
0715 Joel Stalter (Fra)
0724 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)
0733 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Oliver Fisher
0742 Ross Fisher, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
0751 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin)
0800 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Romain Langasque (Fra)
0810 Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Graeme McDowell
0820 Stephen Gallacher, Padraig Harrington
0830 Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Nacho Elvira (Spa)
0840 Michael Bullen, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)
0850 Thomas Detry (Bel), Thomas Pieters (Bel)
0900 Justin Rose, Matthew Southgate
0910 Richie Ramsay, Sean Crocker (USA)
0920 Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Kristoffer Broberg (Swe)
0930 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)
0940 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Danny Willett
0950 Renato Paratore (Ita), Steven Brown
1000 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1010 Robert Macintyre, Lee Westwood
1020 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Matt Wallace
1030 Andy Sullivan, Alexander Levy (Fra)
1040 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), David Howell
1050 Jordan Smith, David Horsey
1100 Robert Rock, Julien Guerrier (Fra)
1110 Matthias Schwab (Aut), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)
1120 Andrew Johnston, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)
1130 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Ian Poulter
1140 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Tommy Fleetwood
1150 Patrick Reed (USA), Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1200 Gavin Green (Mal), Scott Hend (Aus)
1210 Eddie Pepperell, Grant Forrest
1220 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Joachim B. Hansen (Den)
1230 Victor Perez (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton
1240 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry
