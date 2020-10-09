BMW PGA Championship: Third-round tee times at Wentworth

Tyrrell Hatton will be in the penultimate pairing for Saturday's third round at Wentworth

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth's West Course.

Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times BST

Starting at hole 1

0715 Joel Stalter (Fra)

0724 Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

0733 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Oliver Fisher

0742 Ross Fisher, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

0751 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin)

0800 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Romain Langasque (Fra)

2:10 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

0810 Thomas Aiken (Rsa), Graeme McDowell

0820 Stephen Gallacher, Padraig Harrington

0830 Victor Dubuisson (Fra), Nacho Elvira (Spa)

0840 Michael Bullen, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

0850 Thomas Detry (Bel), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0900 Justin Rose, Matthew Southgate

Justin Rose hit a three-over 75 in the second round

0910 Richie Ramsay, Sean Crocker (USA)

0920 Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Kristoffer Broberg (Swe)

0930 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)

0940 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Danny Willett

Defending champion Danny Willett safely made the cut

0950 Renato Paratore (Ita), Steven Brown

1000 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1010 Robert Macintyre, Lee Westwood

1020 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Matt Wallace

1030 Andy Sullivan, Alexander Levy (Fra)

Live European Tour Golf Live on

1040 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), David Howell

1050 Jordan Smith, David Horsey

1100 Robert Rock, Julien Guerrier (Fra)

1110 Matthias Schwab (Aut), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

1120 Andrew Johnston, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

1130 Wade Ormsby (Aus), Ian Poulter

1140 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood lost in a play-off at the Scottish Open last week

1150 Patrick Reed (USA), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1200 Gavin Green (Mal), Scott Hend (Aus)

1210 Eddie Pepperell, Grant Forrest

1220 Adri Arnaus (Spa), Joachim B. Hansen (Den)

1230 Victor Perez (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton

1240 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry

Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 10.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.