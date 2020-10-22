LPGA Drive On Championship: Free live YouTube stream from LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour continues this week with the LPGA Drive On Championship, with live coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

World No 5 Danielle Kang headlines a strong field containing three of the world's top 10, while AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov and recent first-time winner Mel Reid are also involved.

Sophia Popov claimed her maiden major title in August

The Great Waters Course is a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design Course that's hosting an LPGA Tour event for the first time, with Kang arriving as the Race to the CME Globe leader with five events left in the season.

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from each round of the event at Reynolds Lake Oconee, with coverage getting underway from 6pm for the first three days and then from 5pm on Sunday.

The event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports on Sunday, which also includes the Italian Open and Tiger Woods' title defence at the Zozo Championship.

