Ladies European Tour cancel two events in Australia due to coronavirus

Stephanie Kyriacou won the Australian Ladies Classic by eight shots

The Ladies European Tour have cancelled two events in Australia that were scheduled to take place early next year.

The Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic and the Women's NSW Open were set to kick off the 2021 LET season, but both tournaments have now been called off due to the ongoing travel restrictions caused by Covid-19.

Australian teenage amateur Stephanie Kyriacou stormed to a sensational eight-shot win in the opening event of the 2020 season at Bonville, with Julia Engstrom making it a teenage double at the NSW Open a week later.

Julia Engstrom won the NSW Open earlier this year

But both will now have to wait an extra 12 months to defend their titles, and LET chief executive, Alexandra Armas, said: "We are disappointed to announce our decision to postpone both popular tournaments for the coming year as we look to confirm our 2021 schedule.

"Our players have become used to starting their season in Australia, so it was an extremely difficult decision for us to break an established Tour tradition.

"We have a long-standing relationship with the ALPG and are building a strong foundation for the future with Golf NSW which we will continue to nurture for many years to come. We look forward to building on the success of this year and returning in 2022."

ALPG chief executive, Karen Lunn, added: "It's extremely disappointing when all tournament stakeholders have worked so hard to build these events to the point that they have both found a regular slot on the ALPG and LET's annual tournament schedules.

"Their continued success is very much dependent on the support of our leading Australian players and our overseas guests from the LET who come from all corners of the globe. While this has been an incredibly difficult decision, logistically there are just too many variables and challenges to move forward as planned."