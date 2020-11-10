The Masters: Rescheduled starting times for opening round at Augusta National

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have been grouped together for the first two rounds of The Masters

Updated groups and starting times for the first round of the Masters at Augusta National. Play delayed for almost three hours due to bad weather.

*Play suspended at 12:35pm due to adverse weather. Play resumed at 3:22pm, with all tee times delayed by exactly three hours.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

(x) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole 1

1533 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na

1544 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1555 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), Abel Gallegos (Arg) (x)

1606 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

1617 Mike Weir (Can), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1905 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1916 Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (x)

1927 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1938 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1949 Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka

2000 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2011 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ

2022 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd

Starting from Hole 10

1533 Jon Rahm (Esp), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1544 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau

1555 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Irl), Andy Ogletree (x)

1606 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (Eng)

1617 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley

1905 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

1916 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

1927 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1938 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus)

1949 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

2000 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

2011 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Irl) (x)

