The Masters: Watch Amen Corner coverage via Sky Sports' live video stream

Augusta National's Amen Corner is one of the most sacred places in golf and you can see all the world's best players tackle the famous stretch, for free, via the new Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The Masters is the final men's major of a condensed 2020 schedule, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports The Masters and a host of extra feeds and coverage available via the red button.

Amen Corner will provide a compelling challenge for all of the 92-man field, with the three-hole stretch instantly recognisable to golf fans and part of plenty of iconic moments in Masters history.

Tiger Woods returns as defending champion at The Masters

The stretch begins with a 505-yard par four at the 11th, with the green guarded by a pond to the left and a bunker positioned strategically to the right centre.

The 12th, where Jordan Spieth saw his hopes a second consecutive green jacket vanish after a quadruple bogey in 2016, is a demanding 155-yard par three over Rae's Creek and one of the most iconic holes in the sport.

The 510-yard par five 13th is a sweeping dogleg, and an accurate tee shot offers a chance to reach the raised green in two, with Bryson DeChambeau among those looking to take advantage of his distance on that hole.

Streaming from Amen Corner is available from approximately 12.30pm UK time via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, the new Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel or by clicking the video at the top of the page!

