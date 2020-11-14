The Masters: Groups and starting times for the final round at Augusta National

A look at the groups and tee times for the third round of the 84th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times GMT

(x) denotes amateurs

Starting from hole 1

1250 Lee Westwood (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1301 Marc Leishman (Aus), Billy Horschel, Danny Willett (Eng)

1312 Shane Lowry (Irl), Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods

1323 Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, CT Pan (Tpe)

1334 Paul Casey (Eng), Corey Conners (Can), Cameron Champ

1345 Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1356 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1407 Jon Rahm (Esp), Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

Jon Rahm will start his final round at 2.07pm UK time

1418 Justin Thomas, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1429 Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sungjae Im (Kor)

Starting from hole 10

1250 Nick Taylor (Can), Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1301 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau made it through to the weekend on the cut-mark

1312 Bubba Watson, Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1323 Mike Weir (Can), Ian Poulter (Eng), Andy Ogletree (x)

1334 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Charles Howell III, Collin Morikawa

1345 Sung Kang (Kor), Chez Reavie, Rickie Fowler

1356 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Augenstein (x), Tony Finau

1407 Zach Johnson, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Victor Perez (Fra)

1418 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

1429 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Brandt Snedeker, Jimmy Walker

