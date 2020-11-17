Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from inaugural Saudi Ladies Team International
New Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel offers live coverage from the Ladies European Tour's new Saudi Ladies Team International; Georgia Hall and Charley Hull among those in action, with the event also live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.
The Ladies European Tour launches a new tournament this week with the Saudi Ladies Team International and you can watch every round for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.
Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Anne van Dam and Dame Laura Davies are among the stars in action for the 54-hole event, where an NFL-style draft system was used to select the 36 teams competing against each other.
Each captain picked their first player before being randomly allocated a third professional team-mate and a competing amateur, largely made up of event sponsors and partners, with the two lowest scores per team on each hole being recorded during all three rounds.
The team with the lowest total score after all three days will be declared champions and will see its three professionals take home a winning share of the $300,000 prize fund. The lowest scoring professional across the three days - who may well come from a losing team - will themselves be rewarded with a share of the $200,000 individual prize fund.
The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from each round of the event at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, with coverage getting underway from midday on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Mix, with the tournament part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week.
