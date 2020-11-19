Pelican Women's Championship: Free live LPGA Tour YouTube stream

Six of the world's top ten are scheduled to tee it up at Pelican Golf Club, with world No 1 Jin Young Ko making her first LPGA Tour appearance of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is one of four new tournaments on the LPGA Tour, with Sei Young Kim, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson all featuring in a star-studded field in Florida.

Mel Reid headlines the British interest as she chases a second LPGA Tour victory of the season and compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff is also in action, while AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov is also part of the 108-strong field.

Mel Reid won the ShopRite LPGA Classic in May

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from all four rounds, with coverage getting under way from 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday before starting from 6pm over the weekend.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

All four rounds will also be available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, while Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action on Sky Sports Golf from 9pm each day.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Pelican Women's Championship!