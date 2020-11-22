Pelican Women's Championship: Free live LPGA Tour YouTube stream

World No 2 Sei Young Kim is five shots clear of a very strong field which also includes world No 1 Jin Young Ko making her first LPGA Tour appearance of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is one of four new tournaments on the LPGA Tour, with Kim, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson all featuring in a star-studded field at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

Lydia Ko is seven back going into the final round

Kim's strong finish to the third round lifted her five shots clear of Ally McDonald, who had her first competitive hole-in-one when she aced the 12th hole on Saturday.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is six behind, with Lydia Ko seven strokes off the pace going into today's final round, which will be streamed live on the new Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage starting at 6pm, and it is also available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, with highlights being shown after the conclusion of the RSM Classic at 9pm.

