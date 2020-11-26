Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Open de Espana

The Ladies European Tour season reaches its climax this week at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, with every round available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

Real Club De Golf Guadalmina hosts the final event of a condensed 2020 schedule, with two-time winner Azahara Munoz, Caroline Hedwall and Meghan MacLaren among the notable names in action.

Meghan Maclaren finished tied-sixth at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic

Emily Kristine Pedersen is in the field after wrapping up the Race to Costa del Sol with a tournament to spare thanks to back-to-back wins in Saudi Arabia, while last year's Order of Merit winner Esther Henseleit also features.

The stream will offer four hours of live coverage from all four rounds in Spain, with coverage getting underway from 1pm over the first two days and midday over the weekend. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action on Sky Sports Golf, with the action starting on red button.

This tournament part of a double-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship also live on Sky Sports Golf.

