LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Volunteers of America Classic

Some of the world's top female golfers are in action this week at the Volunteers of America Classic, with the LPGA Tour event available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

World No 1 Jin Young Ko and seven-time major champion Inbee Park are among the notable names in action in Texas, where players have a final chance to get in some tournament practice before next week's US Women's Open.

Inbee Park is a 20-time winner on the LPGA Tour

Defending champion Cheyenne Knight and last year's US Women's Open winner Jeonghun Lee6 are also in the field, with Mel Reid and Charley Hull just some of the British players involved.

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from all four rounds at Old American Golf Club, with coverage getting under way from 8pm over the first two rounds and from 6pm over the weekend.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Coverage is also available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm, before switching to Sky Sports Golf from 10pm. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action.

The LPGA Tour event is part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the Golf in Dubai Championship, the South African Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic all part of the schedule.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Volunteers of America Classic!