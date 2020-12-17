CME Group Tour Championship: Free live YouTube stream from LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour season reaches a climax this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, with the event available to watch throughout the week - for free - via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

Only the leading 70 players in the season-long standings and two sponsor's exemptions get to tee it up at the final event of a disrupted 2020 schedule, where the winner will pocket a $1.1million first prize.

World No 1 Jin Young Ko qualified for the Florida event despite only making three LPGA Tour starts in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Sei Young Kim arrives as defending champion and Inbee Park heads into the event leading the Race to CME Globe standings.

Charley Hull is in the field and will look to go one better than her runner-up finish in 2019, at the event where she claimed her breakthrough LPGA Tour win in 2016, while Georgia Hall, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff are also part of a strong English contingent in action.

Charley Hull has four top-10s in her last six starts on the LPGA Tour

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow and Ireland's Leona Maguire are in the field, with eight of the world's top 10 also involved in the 18th and final tournament of 2020 LPGA Tour season.

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from all four rounds at Tiburon Golf Club, with coverage getting under way from 6pm for the first three days and then 5pm on Sunday.

