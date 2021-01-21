LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Tournament of Champions

The new LPGA Tour season kicks off this week at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, live on Sky Sports and via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

Three of the world's top six are among a star-studded field at the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Orlando, Florida, where only winners from the previous three seasons on the LPGA Tour are eligible to compete.

Georgia Hall is one of three English players in the field at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Danielle Kang, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour last season, is joined in the field by Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, while Gaby Lopez returns as defending champion after winning an incredible seven-hole playoff that took the tournament into a Monday finish in 2020.

Georgia Hall, Bronte Law and Mel Reid headline the British interest in action this week for a unique event, where stars from sport and showbiz get to feature as part of a celebrity team event.

The stream will offer three hours of live coverage from all four rounds in Florida, with coverage getting underway from 5pm over the first two days. Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all the action on Sky Sports Golf.

This tournament is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and The American Express on the PGA Tour.

