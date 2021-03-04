LPGA Drive On Championship: Free live YouTube stream from star-studded LPGA Tour event in Florida

The LPGA Tour has a new tournament on its schedule this week, with the LPGA Drive On Championship presented by Volvik available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

The first two events of the 2021 season have both been won by the Korda sisters, with Nelly Korda winning last week's Gainbridge LPGA to follow up older sibling Jessica's win at last month's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Nelly Korda registered a three-shot victory at the Gainbridge LPGA

Both sisters feature in another strong field in Florida, where seven of the world's top 10 - including world No 1 Jin Young Ko and world No 2 Sei Young Kim - are set to tee it up.

Golden Ocala Golf Club hosts the latest in the 'Drive On' series, created by the LPGA Tour to replace international tournaments that were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Georgia Hall and Charley Hull headlining the British interest in action.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

The stream will offer three hours of live action from all four rounds in Florida, with coverage starting from 3pm over the first two rounds and at 7.30pm over the weekend.

This week's LPGA Tour action is also available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and for the first days on Sky Sports Mix, while the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational is live on Sky Sports Golf.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the LPGA Drive On Championship!