The Masters 2021 TV schedule: When and how to watch live from Augusta National on Sky Sports

1:25 The countdown continues for the opening men's major of the year, with full coverage of The Masters live from April 8-11 on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. The countdown continues for the opening men's major of the year, with full coverage of The Masters live from April 8-11 on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

The men's major golf season begins this month at The Masters, with round-the-clock coverage from Augusta National exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The tournament is back in its traditional spot in the schedule, having moved to November last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson returning as defending champion after winning the Green Jacket in record-breaking fashion in 2020.

Sky Sports will show nine consecutive days of live coverage from Augusta National, including all four tournaments rounds from April 8-11, with plenty of bonus programming and additional action available throughout the week.

Dustin Johnson registered a five-shot win during last year's contest

Global broadcast restrictions mean that full live coverage will begin from 7.30pm over the first two days, 8pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday - all on Sky Sports The Masters - although there will be lots of live action to enjoy before then across all four rounds.

The Featured Groups option is one of several extra feeds available to watch throughout the tournament, with those marquee players available from 2pm over the first two days on Sky Sports The Masters and then via the red button throughout the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau is among the favourites for the opening men's major of the year

You can follow players' progress through Amen Corner - Augusta's signature three-hole stretch - on the red button or for free via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while there's an extra stream on the red button covering the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

The 15th and 16th hole feed is also available for all four days, while the On The Range show is available on the red button on Thursday and Friday and then on the main channel for the final two rounds.

TV TIMES

*Asterisk is for approximate timings

Saturday April 3

1700-2000 - Augusta Women's Amateur - Live on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel

Sunday April 4

1300-1800 - Augusta Drive, Chip and Putt - Live on Sky Sports Golf

Monday April 5

1700-1900 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

1900-2200 - Live From The Masters - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

Tuesday April 6

1400-1600 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

1600-2100 - Live From The Masters - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

Wednesday April 7

1400-1600 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

1600-1900 - Practice Round LIVE! - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

1900-2100 - The Masters preview LIVE! - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

Thursday April 8

The Masters LIVE! - 1400 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Including Featured Groups from 1400 to 1930)

1330-1400 - Live On The Range - Live via the red button

*1500-2130 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1545-2300 Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

*1645-2345 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

Friday April 9

The Masters LIVE! - 1400 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Including Featured Groups from 1400 to 1930)

1330-1400 - Live On The Range - Live via the red button

*1500-2130 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1545-2300 Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

*1645-2345 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

Saturday April 10

The Masters - Third round LIVE! - 2000 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Live from the Masters from 1900 to 2000)

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1515-2300 - Live Masters Featured Groups - Live via the red button

*1530-2230 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1600-2300 - Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

1600-1800 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1730-2330 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

Sunday April 11

The Masters - Final round LIVE! - 1900 to 0030 on Sky Sports The Masters (Live from the Masters from 1800 to 1900)

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1515-2300 - Live Masters Featured Groups - Live via the red button

*1530-2230 - Live Featured Holes (4th, 5th and 6th) - Live via the red button

*1600-2300 - Live from Amen Corner - Live via the red button, the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website

1600-1800 - Live On The Range - Live on Sky Sports The Masters

*1730-2330 - Live Featured Holes (15th and 16th) - Live via the red button

AND THERE'S MORE…

Live coverage starts even earlier in 2021, with the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the traditional Drive, Chip and Putt both live on Sky Sports Golf during Easter Weekend.

The entire schedule during tournament week will be dedicated to the opening men's major of the year, with special documentaries and highlights from the Masters archives, plus live preview from Monday to Wednesday to bring you the latest news and interviews from Augusta.

Rory McIlroy will have another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam

There will be two-hour highlights shown each morning to look back at the previous day's play, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the day after the Green Jacket has been awarded.

Other special Masters programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features.

Live text commentary from first tee to last will be available on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, with live clips available via Sky Sports' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.