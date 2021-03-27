Line-up for Saturday's first round of knockout matches at the WGC Match Play in Austin

Draw and starting times for the last 16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas. Watch live from 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Players USA unless stated - all times GMT:

1235 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) v Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1246 Billy Horschel v Kevin Streelman

1257 Sergio Garcia (Esp) v Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1308 Bob MacIntyre (Sco) v Victor Perez (Fra)

1319 Scottie Scheffler v Ian Poulter (Eng)

1330 Jon Rahm (Esp) v Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

1341 Bubba Watson v Brian Harman

1352 Matt Kuchar v Jordan Spieth