Line-up for Saturday's first round of knockout matches at the WGC Match Play in Austin
Last Updated: 27/03/21 1:03am
Draw and starting times for the last 16 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas. Watch live from 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf.
Players USA unless stated - all times GMT:
1235 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) v Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1246 Billy Horschel v Kevin Streelman
1257 Sergio Garcia (Esp) v Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1308 Bob MacIntyre (Sco) v Victor Perez (Fra)
Live World Golf Championships
March 27, 2021, 12:30pm
Live on
1319 Scottie Scheffler v Ian Poulter (Eng)
1330 Jon Rahm (Esp) v Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)
1341 Bubba Watson v Brian Harman
1352 Matt Kuchar v Jordan Spieth