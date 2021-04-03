Augusta National Women's Amateur: Watch for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream

The world's best female amateur golfers get to test themselves at the home of The Masters this week, with the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur live on Sky Sports.

An international field of 82 players - including four from England - played their first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club over Wednesday and Thursday, with all golfers involved then getting the opportunity to play a practice round at Augusta National the following day.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden holds a share of the halfway lead

Only the top 30 players after 36 holes get to feature in Saturday's final round, held on the same venue that the men's major season will get underway on next week, with an array of talent on show at the top of the leaderboard.

Amateur world No 1 Rose Zhang and Sweden's Ingrid Lindbland - the world No 4 - hold a share of the lead heading into the final day in Georgia, with the pair the only two players currently under par for the tournament after a tough-scoring second round.

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey is a shot off the pace in tied-third alongside American Auston Kim, while England's Annabell Fuller is one of 13 players heading into the final day within four strokes of the lead.

Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural event in 2019 before turning professional, finishing four strokes clear of Maria Fassi, while last year's contest was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

