The Masters 2021: Pairings and tee times for the third round at Augusta National

Justin Thomas is three off the lead at the halfway stage of The Masters

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National, where Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are all in contention.

USA unless stated; all times BST

1440 Paul Casey (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng)

1450 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Adam Scott (Aus)

1500 Phil Mickelson, Billy Horschel

1510 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Kokrak

1520 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Webb Simpson

1530 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Jim Herman

1540 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1550 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Patrick Reed

1600 Harris English, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

1620 Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1630 Gary Woodland, Kevin Na

1640 Martin Laird (Sco), Jon Rahm (Esp)

Jon Rahm was a late arrival at Augusta National after becoming a father over the weekend

1650 Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1700 Brendon Todd, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1710 Matt Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1720 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1730 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1740 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Stewart Cink

1800 Matt Jones (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau

1810 Corey Conners (Can), Collin Morikawa

1820 Cameron Smith (Aus), Ryan Palmer

1830 Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1840 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Cameron Champ

1850 Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

1900 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is chasing a fourth major victory

1910 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brian Harman

1920 Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose (Eng)

