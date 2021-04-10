The Masters 2021: Pairings and tee times for the third round at Augusta National
Justin Rose takes a one-shot lead into the weekend at Augusta National; Jordan Spieth among those two back and Justin Thomas - who can return to world No 1 with a win at The Masters - three off the pace
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 10/04/21 1:00am
Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National, where Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are all in contention.
USA unless stated; all times BST
1440 Paul Casey (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng)
1450 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Adam Scott (Aus)
1500 Phil Mickelson, Billy Horschel
1510 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jason Kokrak
1520 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Webb Simpson
1530 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Jim Herman
1540 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Matt Wallace (Eng)
1550 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Patrick Reed
1600 Harris English, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
1620 Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1630 Gary Woodland, Kevin Na
1640 Martin Laird (Sco), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1650 Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1700 Brendon Todd, Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1710 Matt Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1720 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1730 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1740 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Stewart Cink
1800 Matt Jones (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau
1810 Corey Conners (Can), Collin Morikawa
1820 Cameron Smith (Aus), Ryan Palmer
1830 Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1840 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Cameron Champ
1850 Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
1900 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Jordan Spieth
1910 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brian Harman
1920 Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose (Eng)
