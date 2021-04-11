The Masters 2021: Pairings and tee times for final round at Augusta National
Hideki Matsuyama heads into the final round on 11 under and four clear of Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris; Japanese player bidding to become the first Asian golfer to win the Green Jacket.
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 11/04/21 1:21am
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 85th Masters at Augusta National, where Justin Rose is among the players chasing Hideki Matsuyama.
USA unless stated; all times BST
1500 A Scott (Aus), J Herman
1510 J M Olazabal (Esp), B Todd
1520 G Woodland, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
The Masters - Live
April 11, 2021, 4:00pm
Live on
1530 B Horschel, P Casey (Eng)
1540 M Thompson, A Ancer (Mex)
1550 T Hatton (Eng), I Poulter (Eng)
1600 B DeChambeau, H English
1610 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), J Kokrak
1620 S Munoz (Col), C Champ
1640 C Morikawa, M Jones (Aus)
1650 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng)
1700 B Watson, M Laird (Sco)
1710 C Schwartzel (Rsa), M Wallace (Eng)
1720 M Hughes (Can), S Lowry (Ire)
1730 J Rahm (Esp), S Scheffler
1740 J Niemann (Chl), W Simpson
1750 F Molinari (Ita), P Mickelson
1800 J Thomas, C Smith (Aus)
1820 R Palmer, V Hovland (Nor)
1830 S Cink, H Stenson (Swe)
1840 K Na, P Reed
1850 B Wiesberger (Aut), Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1900 R MacIntyre (Sco), T Finau
1910 B Harman, J Spieth
1920 C Conners (Can), W Zalatoris
1930 J Rose (Eng), M Leishman (Aus)
1940 X Schauffele, H Matsuyama (Jpn)
