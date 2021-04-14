Lotte Championship: Brooke Henderson chasing third consecutive victory in Hawaii

Brooke Henderson is a back-to-back winner of the Lotte Championship

Brooke Henderson is relishing the opportunity to create more golfing history as she chases a third consecutive victory at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Henderson - Canada's most successful professional golfer in history - followed her four-shot victory in 2018 by successfully defending her title by the same margin a year later, while the opportunity of a three-peat was delayed when the 2020 contest was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old is looking to become the first golfer to win the same LPGA Tour event three years running since Inbee Park dominated the KPMG Women's PGA Championship from 2013-15, having missed out on a similar occasion at the Cambia Portland Classic earlier in her career.

"It's definitely a rare opportunity, and so it would be nice to make the most of it," Henderson said ahead of the event getting under way on Wednesday. "I'm just really excited for the chance.

"To be in this position is really cool. I was in it once before in Portland and came up short on the three-peat, but just to have the opportunity, like I said, is really amazing.

"You can only do one shot at a time, especially on a different golf course. There is a lot of learning to it. So just being patient and trying to stick to the game plan."

Henderson is one of seven players from the world's top 10 teeing it up at Kapolei Golf Club, with world No 5 Danielle Kang also in action as she looks to improve her mental game on the course and challenge for a first win of the season.

"I been feeling a little anxious about certain things and there is nothing going on on the golf course," Kang said. "I have a putt for par I'm anxious for something. It's just creating an unrealistic fear, unrealistic doubts.

"So those are the things I'm working on and trying to be the person that I am and figure out how I feel and the way I used to feel. I've won a tournament feeling the way I felt and I've lost a tournament feeling the way I felt.

"I don't look at it as a positive or a negative, more so that it's making me - gives me that little twisted feel and I don't like that. I want to be able to be in control of how I feel."