PGA Championship 2021: Key TV times, ways to watch from Kiawah Island live on Sky Sports Golf

The men's major golf season continues this month with a star-studded field in action at the PGA Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy arrives as one of the favourites following his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, his first worldwide victory in 553 days, with the former world No 1 now looking to claim a fifth major title at the venue where he registered the first of two PGA Championship wins in 2012.

Collin Morikawa returns as defending champion having secured a maiden major title at last year's contest at TPC Harding Park, while world No 1 Dustin Johnson is set to feature after sitting out of the AT&T Byron Nelson due to a knee injury.

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among the players aiming to impress in South Carolina and close the gap on Johnson at the top of the world rankings, as Jordan Spieth - a winner in Texas last month - has another opportunity to complete golf's Grand Slam.

Sky Sports will have more than 40 hours of live golf across the four days at Kiawah Island, starting from 1pm for all four rounds, with a special preview show looking ahead to the tournament on Wednesday evening.

Daily two-hour highlights will be available from 7am and 11am from Friday to Sunday, while a full repeat of the final day will be shown on Monday from 6am ahead of extended final-round highlights later that night.

Skysports.com and mobile app will deliver news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, while a dedicated blog will offer live text commentary of all four rounds.

Collin_Morikawa closed out the 2020 PGA Championship with a stunning -6 final round to claim the Wanamaker Trophy

