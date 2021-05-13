Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from the Investec South African Women's Open

Home favourite Lee-Anne Pace, who won the LET Order of Merit in 2010, is in search of her fourth SA Women's Open title and comes to the competition in fine fettle, with five top-10 finishes on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. The South African hopes to repeat the success of her victories in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Another former champion at Westlake Golf Club is Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, who claimed victory at the Dimension Data Ladies Challenge last week. The 35-year-old triumphed in a four-way play-off and will be hoping to continue her momentum and reclaim the title she last secured in 2013.

The season is underway in South Africa 🇿🇦



Finland's @karinakuknen has the honour of hitting the opening shot @WestlakeGC 🏌️‍♀️ #RaiseOurGame | #InvestecSAWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/vsUrB7ltHC — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) May 13, 2021

There are also four places on offer for the US Women's Open at The Olympic Club in June, while the tournament also marks the start of the second edition of the LET's Race to Costa del Sol.

England's Alice Hewson, who won the tournament last year, has not been able to make the trip to South Africa to defend her title, but Solheim Cup star Caroline Hedwall is in the field along with England's Florentyna Parker and Lauren Taylor.

We'll bring you live coverage on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel from 11am to 3pm each day, and you can also see the action on Sky Sports Golf over the weekend, via the Red Button on Saturday.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Ladies European Tour's Investec South African Women's Open.