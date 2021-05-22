PGA Championship: Erik van Rooyen angrily smashes tee marker to follow his ball into water on 17

0:21 Erik van Rooyen took an angry swipe at a tee box and snapped his club in frustration after finding the water with his tee-shot at the par-three 17th during the second round the PGA Championship. Erik van Rooyen took an angry swipe at a tee box and snapped his club in frustration after finding the water with his tee-shot at the par-three 17th during the second round the PGA Championship.

Erik van Rooyen let his frustrations boil over as he destroyed a tee marker, and a long-iron as he crashed out of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Van Rooyen's violent outburst was the culmination of a series of late mistakes, the South African dropping seven shots in a torrid four-hole stretch from the 14th.

He was well-placed to make the halfway cut at two over par with just five holes remaining, but he followed a bogey at 14 with three consecutive sixes, the last of which was a triple-bogey at the 17th with one less usable club in his bag.

Van Rooyen needed to birdie one of the last two holes to make the weekend, but his tee shot to the penultimate hole was pushed too far right and his ball landed just to the right of the green before rolling over the hazard line and into the water.

That prompted a full-on tantrum from the 31-year-old, who took an angry swish at the tee marker and decided that dislodging it was not good enough.

Adjusting his stance, Van Rooyen made a second swipe which sent the tee marker so far, it also ended up in the drink, while his clubhead separated from the hosel and almost hit one of the caddies in the group.

Van Rooyen managed to curb his temper before knocking his third from the drop zone to 40 feet, and a three-putt triple-bogey was almost an inevitability before he parred the last for an 81 - finishing on nine over par.

Watch the video above to see Van Rooyen's major outburst at the 17th, sending a ball and then a tee marker into the water!