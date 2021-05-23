PGA Championship: Groups and tee times for the final round at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course

Shane Lowry has been paired with Padraig Harrington for the final round of the PGA Championship

Groups and starting times for the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course.

USA unless stated

All times BST

1230 Brian Gay (USA)

1240 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den)

1250 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA)

1300 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1310 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA)

1320 Harris English (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1330 Cameron Davis (Aus), Robert Streb (USA)

1340 Tom Hoge (USA), Bubba Watson (USA)

1350 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jimmy Walker (USA)

1400 Daniel Berger (USA), Russell Henley (USA)

1410 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus)

1420 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng)

1430 Chan Kim (USA), Tom Lewis (Eng)

1440 Stewart Cink (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Rory McIlroy is on five over after a third-round 74

1450 Jason Day (Aus), Wyndham Clark (USA)

1510 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Denny McCarthy (USA)

1520 Justin Rose (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1530 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

1540 Harold Varner III (USA), Aaron Wise (USA)

1550 Viktor Hovland (Nor),Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)

1600 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Collin Morikawa (USA)

1610 Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1620 Alexander Noren (Swe), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Patrick Reed (USA)

Patrick Reed carded a three-over 69 on Saturday to get back to two over

1640 Ben Cook (USA), Webb Simpson (USA)

1650 Martin Laird (Sco), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1700 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1710 Ian Poulter (Eng), Will Zalatoris (USA)

1720 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Steve Stricker (USA)

1730 Joel Dahmen (USA), Billy Horschel (USA)

1740 Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA)

1750 Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA)

1800 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1810 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA)

1820 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1840 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor)

1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA)

1900 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1910 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa)

1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)

1930 Brooks Koepka (USA), Phil Mickelson (USA)

