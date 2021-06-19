The 126th Amateur Championship: Free live YouTube stream from the 36-hole final at

The 126th Amateur Championship reaches a climax on Saturday, with the 36-hole final available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

University of Stirling graduate Laird Shepherd booked his place in the final alongside fellow Englishman Monty Scowsill, who saw off Wales' James Ashfield by two holes in the other semi-final.

Monty Scowsill is in the final at the 126th Amateur Championship

Shepherd came back from three holes down to beat Sam Bairstow on the final hole in the quarter-finals, before birdieing his final hole to defeat Walker Cup player Jack Dyer in the semi-finals.

José María Olazábal, Sergio Garcia and Matteo Manassero are among the former winners of one of the most iconic events on the amateur calendar, where the champion will secure an invite to three of the next four majors.

The Amateur Championship Live on

The winner gains an exemption to The 149th Open, held next month at Royal St George's, as well as an invitation to play in the Masters and the 2022 US Open. Joe Long, the winner of the 2020 contest, has been in action this week at the US Open.

The full 36-hole contest will be live on the R&A's website and social media channels, with the final also being shown live - and for free - from 8.30am on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the 126th Amateur Championship final!