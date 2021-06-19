The 149th Open: R&A announce return of up to 32,000 fans each day at Royal St George's

Royal St George's last hosted The Open in 2011

The Open will admit up to 32,000 spectators each competition day at this year's championship, organisers have announced.

There had been uncertainty over the capacity for next month's event at Royal St George's in Kent after the UK Government announced that existing Covid-19 restrictions would remain in place until July 19.

The tournament, which is returning to the calendar this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, takes place from July 15-18.

It has now been confirmed The Open will be included in the Government's 'Events Research Programme', which will enable a number of events to take place with higher capacities than present guidance permits.

"We are pleased to now be able to proceed with our plans for having a significant attendance at this year's championship," said Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of Open organisers the R&A.

"These fans will play a huge role in creating a very special atmosphere as the world's best players compete for the Claret Jug and we look forward to welcoming them to Royal St George's.

"I would like to acknowledge the support and understanding we have received from the government and public health authorities, fans, players, our patrons and partners, as we have worked through this extremely challenging process."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden added: "The Open Championship returns to Royal St George's for the first time in a decade and what better way to welcome its return than with more than 30,000 fans each day watching the best golfers in the world battle it out for the famous Claret Jug.

"We have always said we will do everything possible to return fans to our iconic cultural and sporting events as soon, and as safely, as possible - and thanks to the phenomenal success of our vaccine rollout and uptake of the NHS App we're able to take another step forward through our flagship Events Research Programme."