GolfPass: Rory McIlroy showcased on Sky Q this week with revealing interviews and tips to improve your game

GolfPass is now available on Sky Q and we are showcasing some of the exclusive content each week, with this week's focus on GolfPass founder Rory McIlroy.

Head over to the Sky Q apps pages where you can find 10 GolfPass shows featuring the four-time major champion which you can sample for free.

Speaking about the philosophy behind GolfPass, McIlroy said: "I've been involved with GolfPass from the start. We are trying to bring golf into the 21st century. Everything these days is available on your phone, your TV, or whatever, so we are trying to bring the game forward, trying to make it more accessible. There are a lot of cool things within GolfPass.

"The thing about golf that I've always felt is that it needs to be accessible, but it also needs to be less intimidating to some people. I think going down the route of technology and something that everyone understands - especially the younger generation - that's where this can be really helpful.

"I've realised over the last few years how good the game of golf has been to me - never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be in the position that I'm in - and it feels like it is a way for me to give back to the game of golf in a way, but also try to bring it into the 21st century and not make it feel as intimidating or inaccessible as it maybe used to be.

"There are still a lot of places in the world where golf is very much an aspirational sport and I think we need to try and break down that barrier a little bit."

In the GolfPass content now available on Sky Q, McIlroy shares his own story in the 'My Roots' series and he also provides tips for improving your game in 'Ask Rory' and 'Lessons With A Champion Golfer'.

Rory also takes us through one of his workouts as well as his tournament-day routine and you can see his entertaining Feherty interview from 2016.

Here is all the exclusive GolfPass video content featuring Rory that you can watch on Sky Q this week...

My Roots: Rory McIlroy - My Voice

McIlroy speaks openly about becoming a voice of the game through his honest and sometimes controversial comments on and off the course.

My Roots: Rory McIlroy - My Early Years

Rory takes a heartfelt look at his parents' sacrifice to help him get to where he is now.

Rory looks back at his early years in golf in 'My Roots'

Ask Rory - Downhill Chips

A GolfPass member asks McIlroy how he executes a downhill chip shot from a tight lie. He tells Brandel Chamblee that he picks his shot based on least amount of risk and he demonstrates how it is important to have a stable base.

Any questions about golf? Ask Rory!

Ask Rory - Putting Under Pressure

Piers and Andy from Me And My Golf ask Rory if he does anything different when he has a putt to make under pressure. Rory shares his process to keep things simple and reactionary and also talks about his thought process for longer putts.

Lessons With A Champion Golfer: Rory McIlroy - Driver Fundamentals

McIlroy and his coach Michael Bannon teach how to use the legs and hips in the downswing to create power with the driver.

Lessons With A Champion Golfer: Rory McIlroy - Greenside Bunker

McIlroy and Bannon teach the set-up and swing keys for hitting shots of various lies and distances out of the greenside bunker.

My Daily Tips - Rory's Strength Day Workout

McIlroy is pound for pound one of the longest players on tour. In this tip, he walks you through the three exercises he does on strength days.

My Daily Routine - Rory McIlroy - Tournament Day

Rory takes you through a normal tournament day from sunrise to sunset. From his pre-round workout, to his warm-up on the range and his mentality on course. Plus, hear why he takes a cold shower before bed.

Feherty - Rory McIlroy

David Feherty speaks to Rory the day after the Ulsterman's emotional win at the 2016 Irish Open as Rory thoughtfully shares the thrill of winning under pressure.

Playing Lessons - Rory McIlroy - Part 1

Rory joins Brandel Chamblee on the course to share his thoughts, strategies and overall course management. He goes in depth with how to position yourself off the tee on a par-five to attack the pin or have the easiest lay-up.