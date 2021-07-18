GolfPass: Professional tuition showcased on Sky Q this week with tips from Bryson DeChambeau, Morgan Pressel and Jon Rahm

GolfPass is now available on Sky Q and this week we are showcasing the 'Learn' section which includes tuition from the professionals.

Head over to Sky Q (the golf and featured areas of the sports section) where you can find 10 GolfPass shows featuring tips from leading golfers which you can watch for free.

GolfPass have assembled a faculty of top pro players and instructors that is truly second to none. Instructors like Chris Como, Sean Foley, Martin Hall, Michael Bannon, Martin Chuck and Andrew Rice have coached some of the world's greatest golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau.

In this week's Sky Q selection, DeChambeau discusses his body transformation and how he changed his approach to the game, while Tiger Woods shares his best-ever lessons.

There are also lessons from US Open champion Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Danny Willett, Anne van Dam and Morgan Pressel.

So if you are keen to improve your game with tips from the professionals, here is the exclusive GolfPass video content you can watch on Sky Q this week………

Build a Better Game: Maximum Distance - Bryson DeChambeau - Power from the Ground Up

Bryson joins Chris Como to discuss his transformation into the longest hitter on the PGA Tour. He shares his keys to creating a full turn and using the ground to create power, speed and the maximum distance that has taken his game to new heights.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como - Bryson DeChambeau - Muscle Activation

Chris travels to Denver to learn how Bryson builds muscle and maintains strength before, during and in between tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau won last year's US Open after transforming his body

Swing Expedition with Chris Como - Tony Finau and Boyd Summerhays

Chris travels to Scottsdale to learn how Tony Finau's swing change with his coach Boyd Summerhays propelled his career. Find out how Finau's short backswing actually maximises his driving distance and how the duo practise together on the course more than the driving range.

Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Shane Lowry - Driving Distance

Shane Lowry shares with Martin Hall the keys to hitting the driver further and how he prepares in the gym a week before a tournament.

Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Shane Lowry - Chip Shot Basics

Shane expects to chip in most of the time and he explains to Martin how he does this. He also goes over different types of grain and how knowing grain is important to chipping.

Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Morgan Pressel - Reading Greens

Morgan Pressel explains her green reading process and her artistic approach to visualising her line. She shares the three locations on the green that she reads each putt from and why each of them is critical to getting the right line.

Morgan Pressel won the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2007 at the age of 18

Playing Lessons - Danny Willett

Sean Foley is joined by major champion Danny Willett at Hawk's Landing in Orlando. Watch as Sean and Danny discuss on-course management play as well as some of his personal accounts on and off the course.

Danny Willett discusses on-course management in Playing Lessons

Playing Lessons - Anne van Dam

Five-time Ladies European Tour winner Anne van Dam joins Paige Mackenzie at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando to discuss strategy, short game and her career so far.

Anne van Dam is a five-time LET winner

Playing Lessons - Jon Rahm

US Open champion Jon Rahm is joined by former caddie and on-course reporter Jim 'Bones' Mackay.

Jon Rahm shares his golfing knowledge in Playing Lessons

Best Lessons Ever - Tiger Woods

To be the best, you must learn from the best. Tiger Woods shares his Best Lessons Ever in front of a live audience. Tiger shares how he changes trajectory, how he warms up before a round and how to achieve maximum distance with his driver! We also open the vault for a vintage Tiger lesson with the man he credits with building his original swing - Butch Harmon.