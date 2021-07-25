GolfPass: Films and entertainment showcased on Sky Q including The Conor Moore Show and Feherty

0:27 David Feherty has become one of the most well-respected interviewers on television and you can catch up with the entire Feherty catalogue on GolfPass which is now available on Sky Q David Feherty has become one of the most well-respected interviewers on television and you can catch up with the entire Feherty catalogue on GolfPass which is now available on Sky Q

GolfPass is now available on Sky Q and we are showcasing some of the exclusive content each week, with this week's focus on the 'Watch' section containing films and entertainment shows.

Head over to Sky Q (the golf and featured areas of the sports section) where you can find 10 GolfPass shows which you can sample for free.

There are plenty of tips and lessons available on GolfPass, but there is also lots to keep you entertained with exclusive shows and films from the massive library of Golf Channel classics and original productions.

The Conor Moore Show offers a hilarious take on professional golf, while Big Break is golf's most popular reality show as aspiring golfers try to 'make it' in a series of challenges.

2:07 Conor Moore imagines how Shane Lowry and others would have reacted after the Irishman's Open victory at Royal Portrush in 2019 - watch The Conor Moore Show on GolfPass, now available on Sky Q Conor Moore imagines how Shane Lowry and others would have reacted after the Irishman's Open victory at Royal Portrush in 2019 - watch The Conor Moore Show on GolfPass, now available on Sky Q

David Feherty has become one of the most well-respected interviewers on television and you can catch up on the entire Feherty catalogue, including interviews with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

There is also a wide range of films available, covering all manner of subjects across golf, and including award-winning short features.

To give you a sample of all this exclusive content, here are the GolfPass video features you can watch on Sky Q this week………

The Conor Moore Show - S1E1: Pros passing the time with Zoom and Tiger King

In the series premiere from last year, Conor discusses the delayed PGA Tour schedule, has some fun with fans at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and takes a look at how the pros were beating the boredom just like everyone else with Zoom and Tiger King.

Conor Moore offers his hilarious take on pro golf on GolfPass Video

The Conor Moore Show - S1E2: 'Judge Gary' rules on Tiger trial

Conor discusses playing events without galleries, breaks down the lawsuit a fan has brought against Tiger Woods and his caddie, and hilariously imagines what a trial would be like with the Honorable Judge Gary Player presiding. Plus, an in-depth look at the 'Gimme Guy' - there's one in every group!

Big Break: The Palm Beaches FL - S23E1: Make or Break

In the season premiere, 12 contestants square off in the glass break competition with bragging rights and immunity on the line. From PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

4:30 Rory McIlroy is excited to be a huge part of GolfPass and hopes it will help grow the game and attract a new generation of young players to the sport Rory McIlroy is excited to be a huge part of GolfPass and hopes it will help grow the game and attract a new generation of young players to the sport

Big Break: The Palm Beaches FL - S23E2: Secret Strength

The remaining contestants choose to show their fellow competitors a taste of what they are in for this season as some tiptoe the line between cocky and confident.

Golf Films - Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk

In a narrative never before covered in any feature-length documentary, Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk explores the incredible personal bond that a golfer and a caddie develop through hours of time together.

Loopers explores the personal bond between golfers and caddies

Golf Films - Limitless

Jim Hunt ‑ a man born without arms or legs ‑ lives an independent life which includes playing golf. 2017 National Sports Emmy nominee for Outstanding Short Feature.

Golf Films - Tiger's Putter

Tiger Woods' putter is arguably the most valuable club in golf history. So, how much is it worth?

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Golf Films - Don't Cry For Me

Narrated by actor Dylan McDermott, Ryan Korengel overcomes a brain injury to achieve his lifelong dream of playing college golf. Winner of the 2016 National Sports Emmy for Outstanding Short Feature.

Feherty - Laura Davies

David Feherty visits England to sit down with Dame Laura Davies. The long-time friends discuss Davies' hall-of-fame career which features 87 professional wins including four majors.

Feherty - Suzann Pettersen

David sits down with two-time major winner and Solheim Cup rockstar Suzann Pettersen. Feherty gets the Norwegian's takes on competitive fire, motherhood, sinking a walk-off putt and what to do in the dark in her homeland.