GolfPass: Films and entertainment showcased on Sky Q including The Conor Moore Show and Feherty
GolfPass is now available on Sky Q; GolfPass brings you golf tuition from the world's best players and coaches; exclusive offer for Sky VIP customers; just say 'GolfPass' into your Sky Q remote or go to www.sky.com/golfpass to find out more
Last Updated: 21/07/21 1:45pm
GolfPass is now available on Sky Q and we are showcasing some of the exclusive content each week, with this week's focus on the 'Watch' section containing films and entertainment shows.
Head over to Sky Q (the golf and featured areas of the sports section) where you can find 10 GolfPass shows which you can sample for free.
There are plenty of tips and lessons available on GolfPass, but there is also lots to keep you entertained with exclusive shows and films from the massive library of Golf Channel classics and original productions.
The Conor Moore Show offers a hilarious take on professional golf, while Big Break is golf's most popular reality show as aspiring golfers try to 'make it' in a series of challenges.
David Feherty has become one of the most well-respected interviewers on television and you can catch up on the entire Feherty catalogue, including interviews with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
GolfPass is now available on Sky Q
Click here to discover more about an exclusive offer for Sky VIP customers.......
There is also a wide range of films available, covering all manner of subjects across golf, and including award-winning short features.
To give you a sample of all this exclusive content, here are the GolfPass video features you can watch on Sky Q this week………
The Conor Moore Show - S1E1: Pros passing the time with Zoom and Tiger King
In the series premiere from last year, Conor discusses the delayed PGA Tour schedule, has some fun with fans at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and takes a look at how the pros were beating the boredom just like everyone else with Zoom and Tiger King.
The Conor Moore Show - S1E2: 'Judge Gary' rules on Tiger trial
Conor discusses playing events without galleries, breaks down the lawsuit a fan has brought against Tiger Woods and his caddie, and hilariously imagines what a trial would be like with the Honorable Judge Gary Player presiding. Plus, an in-depth look at the 'Gimme Guy' - there's one in every group!
Big Break: The Palm Beaches FL - S23E1: Make or Break
In the season premiere, 12 contestants square off in the glass break competition with bragging rights and immunity on the line. From PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Big Break: The Palm Beaches FL - S23E2: Secret Strength
The remaining contestants choose to show their fellow competitors a taste of what they are in for this season as some tiptoe the line between cocky and confident.
Golf Films - Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk
In a narrative never before covered in any feature-length documentary, Loopers: The Caddie's Long Walk explores the incredible personal bond that a golfer and a caddie develop through hours of time together.
Golf Films - Limitless
Jim Hunt ‑ a man born without arms or legs ‑ lives an independent life which includes playing golf. 2017 National Sports Emmy nominee for Outstanding Short Feature.
Golf Films - Tiger's Putter
Tiger Woods' putter is arguably the most valuable club in golf history. So, how much is it worth?
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Golf Films - Don't Cry For Me
Narrated by actor Dylan McDermott, Ryan Korengel overcomes a brain injury to achieve his lifelong dream of playing college golf. Winner of the 2016 National Sports Emmy for Outstanding Short Feature.
Feherty - Laura Davies
David Feherty visits England to sit down with Dame Laura Davies. The long-time friends discuss Davies' hall-of-fame career which features 87 professional wins including four majors.
Feherty - Suzann Pettersen
David sits down with two-time major winner and Solheim Cup rockstar Suzann Pettersen. Feherty gets the Norwegian's takes on competitive fire, motherhood, sinking a walk-off putt and what to do in the dark in her homeland.