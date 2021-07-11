GolfPass: The Open is showcased on Sky Q this week as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry feature
GolfPass is now on Sky Q; GolfPass brings you golf tuition from the world’s best players and coaches; exclusive offer for Sky VIP customers; just say 'GolfPass' into your Sky Q remote or go to www.sky.com/golfpass to find out more
GolfPass is now available on Sky Q and, with The Open taking place at Royal St George's, the focus of this week's showcased content is on the final major of the year.
Head over to Sky Q (the golf and featured areas of the sports section) where you can find 10 exclusive Open-related GolfPass shows which you can sample for free.
With conditions often tricky on links courses, there are plenty of tips on how to adapt your game from GolfPass founder Rory McIlroy, who was showcased on Sky Q last week, and defending Open champion Shane Lowry.
There are also best-ever lessons from Open champions of the past like Nick Faldo and Tom Watson, and advice from Phil Mickelson.
David Feherty sits down with 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson and there is a look back at the dramatic events at Carnoustie in 1999.
GolfPass Video is now available on Sky Q
Conor Moore imagines how Lowry would have reacted to his victory at The 148th Open two years ago, and what the reaction would have been from the likes of Ian Poulter, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.
So to accompany all the action from The 149th Open at Sandwich, here is the exclusive GolfPass video content you can watch on Sky Q this week......
Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Rory McIlroy - Driver Fundamentals
Rory and his coach Michael Bannon teach how to use the legs and hips in the downswing to create power with the driver.
Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Full Swing: Playing the Wind
McIlroy and Bannon teach the swing changes that will help stick your wedges into the wind and on downwind shots.
My Daily Routine - Rory McIlroy
Follow Rory as he walks you through his unique schedule from sun up to sun down. Hear how he prepares for his day, warms up to train, and gets into the zone to play.
"We're thrilled that GolfPass has launched on Sky Q, giving aspiring players top tips from pros and leading coaches from across the world. Over the last year we have seen a large uptake in the game from a grassroots level which is great to see – and it's fantastic to be able to provide golfers old and new with tips to improve their game from their living room."
Four-time major champion and GolfPass founder Rory McIlroy
Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Shane Lowry - Driver Trajectory Control
Shane shares the set-up and swing difference between his high driver versus his low driver.
Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Shane Lowry - Pitch Shot Fundamentals
Shane shares the checkpoints he goes over before a pitch shot, how he grips the club specifically for pitches and how he focuses on making all his chip shots.
Feherty - Henrik Stenson
David Feherty sits down with major champion Henrik Stenson for an insightful and often humorous discussion about the Swedish golfer's life and career, breaking down his epic duel with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon to win the 2016 Open Championship.
Golf Films - Go Down Swinging: '99 Open at Carnoustie
Recounting the unforgettable conclusion of The Open in 1999, Go Down Swinging includes intimate interviews with Jean van de Velde and his caddie, along with eventual winner Paul Lawrie and dozens of additional witnesses - including Mike Tirico and Peter Alliss - recalling the unbelievable sequence of events on the 72nd hole at Carnoustie.
The Conor Moore Show - 2019 Open Reactions
After The 148th Open at Royal Portrush, Conor imagines how champion Shane Lowry and others reacted to an incredible week.
Best Lessons Ever - The Open Champions
The Open champions take centre stage on this edition of Best Lessons Ever. Learn from the biggest names in The Open history, including Greg Norman, Nick Faldo, Gary Player, and Tom Watson.
Best Lessons Ever - Wedge Play with Mickelson, Johnson and Watson
Learn how the best wedge players in golf history used scoring opportunities to their advantage. Phil Mickelson shares advice on being aggressive, Zach Johnson shows how to control trajectory around the green and Tom Watson demonstrates his pitching technique.