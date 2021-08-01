GolfPass: 'Best Of' content showcased on Sky Q this week featuring Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

GolfPass is now available on Sky Q and we are showcasing some of the exclusive content each week, focusing this week on a selection of the best of the videos and films from recent years on the ultimate golf app.

Head over to Sky Q (the golf and featured areas of the sports section) where you can find 10 of the best GolfPass shows which you can sample for free.

GolfPass founder Rory McIlroy speaks about his standing in golf in 'My Voice' and the four-time major champion also gives a lesson to help improve your game.

There is a look at how Bryson DeChambeau transformed his game and Morgan Pressel gives a lesson on reading greens.

Dustin Johnson takes us through his daily routine, while Justin Rose shows us his warm-up routine, and there are best-ever lessons from Ryder Cup stars and some of the most influential women in the game.

As well as all the tips and lessons available on GolfPass, there is also plenty to keep you entertained with exclusive shows and films, like The Conor Moore Show and a film examining the value of Tiger Woods' putter.

Here is the exclusive GolfPass video content you can watch on Sky Q this week………

My Roots: Rory McIlroy - My Voice

Rory speaks openly about becoming a voice of the game through his honest and sometimes controversial comments on and off the course.

Playing Lessons - Rory McIlroy - Part 1

Rory joins Brandel Chamblee on the course to share his thoughts, strategies, and overall course management, going in depth with how to position yourself off the tee on a par-five to attack the pin or have the easiest lay-up. He also talks how to be pinpoint accurate with approach wedges and the art of freeing your mind to make putts.

McIlroy features in 'Playing Lessons' as he shares his knowledge of the game

Build a Better Game: Maximum Distance - Bryson DeChambeau: Power from the Ground Up

Bryson DeChambeau joins Chris Como to discuss his transformation into the longest hitter on the PGA Tour. He shares his keys to creating a full turn and using the ground to create power, speed and the maximum distance that has taken his game to new heights.

Lessons with a Champion Golfer - Morgan Pressel - Reading Greens

Morgan Pressel explains her green reading process and her artistic approach to visualising her line. She shares the three locations on the green that she reads each putt from and why each of them is critical to getting the right line.

Morgan Pressel provides tips to improve your putting in Lessons With A Champion Golfer

My Daily Routine - Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson talks about his full pre-round warm-up and how he uses TrackMan to dial in his wedges. Plus, hear how DJ likes to spend his free time with his family.

Best Lessons Ever - European Ryder Cup

Learn from the most accomplished European Ryder Cup stars of past and present. Host Blair O'Neal opens the vault to reveal top tips and lessons from stars like Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie and Ian Poulter.

Best Lessons Ever - Legendary Women

Learn from the most influential women in golf history. Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Karrie Webb and Juli Inkster are featured.

Golf Films - Tiger's Putter

Tiger Woods' putter is arguably the most valuable club in golf history. So, how much is it worth?

Golf Fitness - Justin Rose's Pre-Round Warm Up

Major champion and Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose, with Golf Channel medical contributor Dr Ara Suppiah, shows us his pre-round exercise routines before he heads to the driving range.

The Conor Moore Show - S1E1: Pros passing the time with Zoom and Tiger King

In the series premiere of The Conor Moore Show from last year, Conor discusses the delayed PGA Tour schedule, has some fun with fans at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and takes a look at how the pros were beating the boredom just like everyone else, with Tiger King and Zoom.