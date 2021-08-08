GolfPass: Tuition content showcased on Sky Q this week with tips to improve your golf

Michael Bannon discusses the benefits of getting juniors involved with golf and shares his teaching philosophy, while Rory McIlroy reveals Bannon's coaching was instrumental when breaking into the game

GolfPass is now available on Sky Q and we are showcasing some of the exclusive content each week, this week focusing on the 'Learn' section where you can find a whole host of tuition videos designed to help you improve your game.

Head over to Sky Q (the golf and featured areas of the sports section) where you can find 10 GolfPass tuition shows which you can sample for free.

There are lots of game improvement videos on the internet, but GolfPass is different. If you want to 'break 100', there is a program for you. Maybe you are looking for a few extra yards off the tee? No problem, Rory McIlroy has a program that can help any golfer achieve more distance. Whatever your personal golf goal might be, the faculty of coaches can help you achieve that goal.

Quality instruction is essential to playing better golf and GolfPass have built a library of instruction from some of the brightest minds in golf to help you… Play Better.

Rory is excited to be a huge part of GolfPass and hopes it will help grow the game and attract a new generation of young players to the sport Rory is excited to be a huge part of GolfPass and hopes it will help grow the game and attract a new generation of young players to the sport

GolfPass have assembled a faculty of top pro players and instructors that is truly second to none. Instructors like Chris Como, Sean Foley, Martin Hall, Michael Bannon, Martin Chuck and Andrew Rice have coached some of the world's greatest golfers, including McIlroy, Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau.

Here is the exclusive GolfPass video content you can watch on Sky Q this week to give you a taste of the tuition available………

Me & My Golf - Total Game Series: Driver

Andy and Piers want you to get the most out of your driver. They will show you what the pros look like at impact and tell you what you need to do to get into that position as well. They will also show you a drill to cure your slice and explain the keys to getting a bigger turn so you can maximise your distance.

Breaking 100 with Andrew Rice - Hole 1 - A Reliable Swing

Andrew breaks down Fundamentals, Basics and Big Picture Ideas to help you understand just what it takes to break 100.

Breaking 90 with Martin Chuck - Hole 1 - Building the Foundation of a Reliable Swing

Grip, stance, posture and alignment - what you have likely heard before, but with a Martin Chuck twist.

Breaking 80 with Martin Hall - Hole 1 - Philosophy

Martin breaks down the attributes it will take to dip into the 70s. From attitude to the three rules that are mandatory to score well, it all starts here.

Breaking Par with Cameron McCormick - Hole 1 - Known Friend/Known Enemy

Cameron helps you determine how to build an imaginary wall from the fairway up to help you find the short grass.

Michael Bannon's coaching played a key role in Rory's development

Breaking into the Game: Juniors - Hole 1 - Philosophy

Michael Bannon discusses the benefits of getting juniors involved with golf and shares his teaching philosophy. Rory McIlroy joins to reveal how Bannon's coaching was instrumental when breaking into the game.

Breaking Bad Habits: Full Swing - Necessary Knowledge

Martin Hall shares necessary knowledge for how to navigate this Break Bad Habits series. Along with how to properly practise and having a good strategy to get rid of the bad habits, Martin shares how to properly set up your own swing analysis camera at the proper angle to get the most out of this series.

There are plenty of tips on how to break your bad habits on GolfPass

Breaking Bad Habits: Short Game - Chipping: Ball too far back

Andrew Rice reveals how making changes to your ball position, weight distribution and other key parts of the set-up will lead to a shallow angle of attack and better chip shots from just off the green.

Breaking Bad Habits: On The Course - Tee Shot Club Selection

Martin Chuck teaches how to avoid trouble and find more fairways with simple changes to your club selection, tee height and pre-shot routine.

Build A Better Game: Putting - Perfect Your Putting Set-Up

Martin and Lisa Hall share set-up fundamentals, which is something they consider to be the most important step to better putting. They also share tools to practise with that give feedback to make sure there is progress being made with the set-up.