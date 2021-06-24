Free live YouTube stream from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Atlanta

Nelly Korda arrives at Johns Creek in Atlanta as the favourite following her impressive win at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic, where Ireland's Leona Maguire finished just two shots behind the champion.

Maguire will have high hopes of making her major breakthrough this week along with English stars Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, who both had encouraging performances in Michigan.

Hall and Hull will be looking to emulate Hall of Famer Dame Laura Davies on the 25th anniversary of her second victory in the tournament, winning the third of her four major titles.

Leona Maguire was runner-up to Korda last week

Korda, meanwhile, could face stiff competition from elder sister, Jessica, while Lexi Thompson will be determined to bounce back from her final-day struggles at the US Women's Open.

The South Korean challenge is certain to be prominent, with Sei Young Kim returning to defend the title she won by five shots from Inbee Park at Aronimink last October.

We will bring you live coverage on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel from Thursday to Sunday, and you can also see the action live on Sky Sports Golf.

