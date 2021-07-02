Free live YouTube stream from the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic

Jin Young Ko headlines the field at The Colony as she deals with losing her place at the top of the world rankings after her 92-week reign was ended by Nelly Korda at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Ko certainly made a bright start as she fired an eight-under 63 in the first round in Texas to claim the outright lead ahead of compatriots Jeongeun Lee6 and In Gee Chun, while Min-G Kim fired a 66 to make it four South Koreans in the top five.

Ladies European Tour star Esther Henseleit continued her impressive form in an opening 66, while Solheim Cup star Celine Boutier is also challenging for her maiden victory on the LPGA Tour.

We will bring you live coverage on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel from 11pm, and you can also see the action live on Sky Sports Golf.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Volunteers of America Classic.