Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series at the Centurion Club

The Ladies European Tour heads back to England this week for the Aramco Team Series, with the event available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

The 54-hole event is played using an innovative format at the Centurion Club, where 36 teams containing three professionals and one amateur will tee it up, with team and individual competitions taking place at the same time.

Lexi Thompson is in action on the Ladies European Tour this week

The best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team competition, while each professional will also complete every hole and the score will be used for the individual competition.

Each team was designated a captain, based on the world ranking, with the 36 captains then allowed to select a player to join their side. A third professional and an amateur were then assigned at random to complete each line-up.

Lexi Thompson has made the trip over from the USA to headline a strong field, with Race to Costa del Sol champion Emily Kristine Pedersen, Charley Hull and 2018 Women's Open winner Georgia Hall among the others in action.

All three rounds will be able to watch live on Sky Sports Mix, the red button on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with coverage from 1.30pm to 5.30pm each day.

