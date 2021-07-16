Golf News

The 149th Open: Groups and tee times for the third round at Royal St George's

Louis Oosthuizen's record-breaking performance over the first 36 holes has earned him a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of The 149th Open; the South African is in the final pairing on day three along with debutant Collin Morikawa

Last Updated: 17/07/21 1:38pm

Groups and starting times for Saturday's third round of The 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's in Sandwich.

All times BST - Gbr and Irl unless stated - (x) denotes amateur

0920 Y Lin (Chn)

0930 T Gooch (USA), B DeChambeau (USA)

0940 B Wiesberger (Aut), R Mansell

0950 J.C. Ritchie (Rsa), M Armitage

1000 P Saksansin (Tha), R Kinoshita (Jpn)

1010 A Rozner (Fra), R Fowler (USA)

1020 B Steele (USA), R MacIntyre

1030 H English (USA), S Burns (USA)

1040 J Kokrak (USA), A Ancer (Mex)

1050 S Horsfield, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Final pairing Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen will tee off at 3.55pm
1105 R McIlroy, R Bland

1115 X Schauffele (USA), B Hebert (Fra)

1125 P Harrington, M Fitzpatrick

1135 K Streelman (USA), L Griffin (USA)

1145 J Niemann (Chi), V Hovland (Nor)

1155 C Kim (USA), M Homa (USA)

1205 J Thomas (USA), A Scott (Aus)

1215 K Kisner (USA), B Horschel (USA)

1225 x-M Schmid (Ger), J Janewattananond (Tha)

1235 C Reavie (USA), A Rai

1250 L Westwood, J Thomson

1300 J Senior, I Poulter

1310 W Simpson (USA), T Fleetwood

1320 M Wallace, J Veerman (USA)

1330 S Garcia (Spa), B-H An (Kor)

1340 J Rose, J Dahmen (USA)

1350 D Burmester (Rsa), D Berger (USA)

1400 B Snedeker (USA), S Lowry

1410 D Willett, B Harman (USA)

1420 C Smith (Aus), C Conners (Can)

1435 R Fox (Nzl), T Finau (USA)

1445 C Tringale (USA), J Rahm (Spa)

1455 B Koepka (USA), M Hughes (Can)

1505 J Harding (Rsa), P Casey

1515 M Siem (Ger), A Sullivan

1525 D van Tonder (Rsa), E Grillo (Arg)

1535 S Scheffler (USA), D Johnson (USA)

1545 D Frittelli (Rsa), J Spieth (USA)

1555 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), C Morikawa (USA)

