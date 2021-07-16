The 149th Open: Groups and tee times for the third round at Royal St George's

Groups and starting times for Saturday's third round of The 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's in Sandwich.

All times BST - Gbr and Irl unless stated - (x) denotes amateur

0920 Y Lin (Chn)

0930 T Gooch (USA), B DeChambeau (USA)

0940 B Wiesberger (Aut), R Mansell

0950 J.C. Ritchie (Rsa), M Armitage

1000 P Saksansin (Tha), R Kinoshita (Jpn)

1010 A Rozner (Fra), R Fowler (USA)

1020 B Steele (USA), R MacIntyre

1030 H English (USA), S Burns (USA)

1040 J Kokrak (USA), A Ancer (Mex)

1050 S Horsfield, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Final pairing Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen will tee off at 3.55pm

1105 R McIlroy, R Bland

1115 X Schauffele (USA), B Hebert (Fra)

1125 P Harrington, M Fitzpatrick

1135 K Streelman (USA), L Griffin (USA)

1145 J Niemann (Chi), V Hovland (Nor)

1155 C Kim (USA), M Homa (USA)

1205 J Thomas (USA), A Scott (Aus)

1215 K Kisner (USA), B Horschel (USA)

1225 x-M Schmid (Ger), J Janewattananond (Tha)

1235 C Reavie (USA), A Rai

1250 L Westwood, J Thomson

1300 J Senior, I Poulter

1310 W Simpson (USA), T Fleetwood

1320 M Wallace, J Veerman (USA)

1330 S Garcia (Spa), B-H An (Kor)

1340 J Rose, J Dahmen (USA)

1350 D Burmester (Rsa), D Berger (USA)

1400 B Snedeker (USA), S Lowry

1410 D Willett, B Harman (USA)

1420 C Smith (Aus), C Conners (Can)

1435 R Fox (Nzl), T Finau (USA)

1445 C Tringale (USA), J Rahm (Spa)

1455 B Koepka (USA), M Hughes (Can)

1505 J Harding (Rsa), P Casey

1515 M Siem (Ger), A Sullivan

1525 D van Tonder (Rsa), E Grillo (Arg)

1535 S Scheffler (USA), D Johnson (USA)

1545 D Frittelli (Rsa), J Spieth (USA)

1555 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), C Morikawa (USA)