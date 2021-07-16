The 149th Open: Groups and tee times for the third round at Royal St George's
Louis Oosthuizen's record-breaking performance over the first 36 holes has earned him a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of The 149th Open; the South African is in the final pairing on day three along with debutant Collin Morikawa
Last Updated: 17/07/21 1:38pm
Groups and starting times for Saturday's third round of The 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's in Sandwich.
All times BST - Gbr and Irl unless stated - (x) denotes amateur
0920 Y Lin (Chn)
0930 T Gooch (USA), B DeChambeau (USA)
0940 B Wiesberger (Aut), R Mansell
0950 J.C. Ritchie (Rsa), M Armitage
1000 P Saksansin (Tha), R Kinoshita (Jpn)
1010 A Rozner (Fra), R Fowler (USA)
1020 B Steele (USA), R MacIntyre
1030 H English (USA), S Burns (USA)
1040 J Kokrak (USA), A Ancer (Mex)
1050 S Horsfield, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1105 R McIlroy, R Bland
1115 X Schauffele (USA), B Hebert (Fra)
1125 P Harrington, M Fitzpatrick
1135 K Streelman (USA), L Griffin (USA)
1145 J Niemann (Chi), V Hovland (Nor)
1155 C Kim (USA), M Homa (USA)
1205 J Thomas (USA), A Scott (Aus)
1215 K Kisner (USA), B Horschel (USA)
1225 x-M Schmid (Ger), J Janewattananond (Tha)
1235 C Reavie (USA), A Rai
1250 L Westwood, J Thomson
1300 J Senior, I Poulter
1310 W Simpson (USA), T Fleetwood
1320 M Wallace, J Veerman (USA)
1330 S Garcia (Spa), B-H An (Kor)
1340 J Rose, J Dahmen (USA)
1350 D Burmester (Rsa), D Berger (USA)
1400 B Snedeker (USA), S Lowry
1410 D Willett, B Harman (USA)
1420 C Smith (Aus), C Conners (Can)
1435 R Fox (Nzl), T Finau (USA)
1445 C Tringale (USA), J Rahm (Spa)
1455 B Koepka (USA), M Hughes (Can)
1505 J Harding (Rsa), P Casey
1515 M Siem (Ger), A Sullivan
1525 D van Tonder (Rsa), E Grillo (Arg)
1535 S Scheffler (USA), D Johnson (USA)
1545 D Frittelli (Rsa), J Spieth (USA)
1555 L Oosthuizen (Rsa), C Morikawa (USA)