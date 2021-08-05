Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande, Spain

The Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series continues this week in Spain, with all three days available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

La Reserva Club in Sotogrande hosts the second of four $1million tournaments in the series, where Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Bronte Law are among the headline names in action.

Each Aramco Team Series tournament sees 36 captains lead teams of four players, three professional and one amateur, with each side being selected using an 'NFL-style' draft system.

Charley Hull is one of the team captains in Spain

The teams compete to shoot the lowest combined score over three days of golf, while an individual title and separate prize purse are available for the leading golfer during the 54-hole event.

Sky Sports will once again show all three rounds from the Aramco Team Series, with coverage starting from 11am on Thursday and Friday and then 3.30pm for Saturday's final round.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Coverage will start on Sky Sports Golf and be shown on Sky Sports Mix over the first two rounds, while the final round will be available via the red button and all three days being shown - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The tournament is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports, with the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and the European Tour's Hero Open also available to enjoy this week.

Click on the stream above to watch live coverage from the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande!