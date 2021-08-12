Women's Scottish Open: Free live YouTube stream from star-studded event at Dumbarnie Links

Solheim Cup stars Georgia Hall and Charley Hull are part of a star-studded field for the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, with all four rounds live for free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The English pair are part of a strong British contingent in action at the Dumbarnie Links, where players are getting one last chance to fine-tune their games ahead of next week's AIG Women's Open - the final women's major of the year.

Can Charley Hull or Georgia Hall celebrate a victory in Scotland this week?

Stacy Lewis returns to defend her title after last year's dramatic play-off victory, with reigning AIG Women's Open winner Sophia Popov and last month's Evian Championship champion Minjee Lee among the other major winners in action.

The event is the penultimate tournament in the qualification campaign for this year's Solheim Cup, with only the top two players in the Europe Solheim Cup standings and the leading four players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings earning automatic spots in Catriona Matthew's European side.

Sky Sports is broadcasting all four rounds from the Women's Scottish Open, with coverage starting from 3pm over the first two rounds and the earlier time of 2pm over the weekend.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

All four rounds will be shown via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with coverage from 6pm to 7pm also live on Sky Sports Golf over the first two days.

The tournament is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports, with the European Tour's Cazoo Open and the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship also available to enjoy from Thursday to Sunday.

Click on the stream above to watch live coverage from the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open!