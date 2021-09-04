Solheim Cup LIVE! Free YouTube stream as Team Europe begin defence against Team USA in Ohio

Team Europe begin their bid for back-to-back Solheim Cup victories on Saturday, with all three days available to watch for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream.

Catriona Matthew returns to captain the European side at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, two years on from guiding her team to a dramatic 14.5-13.5 victory in the biennial contest.

Emily Kristine Pedersen (left) returns to the team, having previously represented Europe in 2017

Matthew was part of Europe's only previous away win in the 2013 contest, where she claimed the half point that guaranteed victory, with the Scot having three players from that team - Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda and AIG Women's Open Champion Anna Nordqvist - in this year's line-up.

Georgia Hall, Mel Reid and Celine Boutier are among the other experienced players in the European team, while 2020 AIG Women's Open winner Sophia Popov and Ireland's Leona Maguire both make their Solheim Cup debuts.

The two teams will compete in foursomes and fourballs over the first two days, with four matches in each session on Saturday and Sunday, with all 12 players from each team then competing in the singles on Monday.

Sky Sports is broadcasting all three days from one of the biggest events in the golfing calendar, with coverage starting from midday over the first two days and 4.30pm for Monday's singles matches.

The European Tour's DS Automobiles Italian Open and the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship will also be live throughout the week, with both events on the red button and on Sky Sports Mix.

