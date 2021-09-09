Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

The Ladies European Tour season continues this week at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, with all three rounds available for free via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The tournament is the first on the LET since Europe's impressive Solheim Cup victory for Team USA, with many of those in action at Golfpark Holzhäusern looking to use the win for Catriona Matthew's side as inspiration for their own success.

Wales' Amy Boulden returns as defending champion after her three-shot victory in last year's contest, while Swiss star Kim Metraux looks to impress on home soil and improve on her third-place finish in 2020.

Boulden produced rounds of 70, 65 and 64 on her way to victory in 2020

Sky Sports is broadcasting all three rounds from the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, with coverage starting at 1pm from Thursday to Saturday via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The tournament is one of two events live golf on Sky Sports this week, with extended coverage from the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth - the last qualifying event for the Ryder Cup - also taking place.

