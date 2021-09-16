LPGA Tour: Watch Cambia Portland Classic for free via Sky Sports Golf's live YouTube stream

The LPGA Tour season continues this week at the Cambia Portland Classic, with all four rounds available to enjoy for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The tournament is the oldest non-major on the LPGA Tour calendar, having been in operation since 1972, with Oregon Golf Club in West Linn hosting this year's tournament for the first time.

England's Georgia Hall won last year's event in a dramatic play-off but won't be back to defend her title this time around, having featured in Europe's Solheim Cup victory earlier this month.

Former winners Stacy Lewis and Brooke Henderson are among the notables in action, while former Solheim Cup players Dame Laura Davies, Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff are part of a strong British contingent in the field.

Brooke Henderson is a two-time winner of the Cambia Portland Classic

Sky Sports is broadcasting all four rounds from Oregon, with coverage running from 8pm to 11pm every day on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The European Tour's Dutch Open and PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship will also be live throughout the week as part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports.

