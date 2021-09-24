Ryder Cup 2020: Free live stream from Friday foursomes featured match at Whistling Straits

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will open Europe's title defence at the 43rd Ryder Cup and you can watch their match - for free - via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The world No 1 and Europe's record Ryder Cup points scorer have been sent out in an all-Spanish partnership for the first Friday foursomes match, where Padraig Harrington's side are looking for a strong start in their bid for a historic victory on American soil.

Can Rahm help Europe get off to a winning start?

Rahm and Garcia will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the USA's most successful pair in their 17.5-10.5 defeat at Le Golf National in 2018, with the star-studded fixture the standout match of the first session of this year's contest.

The clash will be available in full as part of Featured Match coverage via the red button on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel, with the contest also available - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Four foursomes matches take place during the opening session of the Ryder Cup, with Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland facing former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa.

English duo Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick take on Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, while Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter go out against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, with full coverage of the opening session available on Sky Sports Ryder Cup and Sky Sports Main Event.

